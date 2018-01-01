A dedicated space for your vacations and leaves
BuddyHR provides you with a shared calendar for all your team's leaves and a Slack bot for the notifications and approvals involved.
Try it! It's free, easy to set up and requires no credit card details.
Your team knows of your planned leaves, they know to talk to you in advance and to prepare so that work doesn’t stop while you’re away.
Be cool about leaving work
See how often you take leaves
More clarity to your work and leaves
Realise that’s nearly not often enough, take more of them and come back refreshed.
And let others know when they can count on you, too; plan for absences of those you work with and let them plan for your absences.
Know when you can count on people
People standing in for you are notified in advance of any tasks to be carried on while you’re away
If an approval isn't necessary anyone involved just gets a notification.
Your boss approves your vacation over email, Slack or in BuddyHR
Here's how it works
You don't have to be sure about the exact dates or even if it happens at all — check the "Not sure yet" checkbox, and the absence will be marked as a possible one.
Plan a vacation and log it to BuddyHR so everyone on your team can see it
Connect BuddyHR to Trello or Asana and have your tasks displayed in the same place where you plan your leaves — and where others can see them. This leads to more clarity and more precise planning.
Share your vacation plans
Indicate a destination when creating a leave — it will be marked on your team’s Travel Map.
See how far your team has gone
Ask for advice when you visit a place someone from your team has already been to, or give some of your own well-travelled advice to others — they’ll know who to ask!
Set the org chart so that leave approval and notification mechanisms are in place where they are necessary.
Get approvals and notifications over Slack or email and respond to them right there, on the go. BuddyHR expands on the systems you already use and doesn't get in the way.
See the whole picture
BuddyHR provides a clear picture of leave situation in your company — it's more convenient than any of the calendars we know of.
Set who approves the leaves
Slack and email integrations
Why choose BuddyHR
Enjoy
Sign in using Slack, G Suite or Office 365. We will automatically create a team based on your account so you have a shared space with your teammates.
Import users automatically
Call your teammates and start adding leaves. Specify your vacation dates, leave a comment — share your upcoming adventures with the team.
Easy to start
Have fun! The team will know when they can count on you and who to turn to while you’re away.
Add an absence
Free until March 2018
Onboard & Offboard
We’re in pre-launch mode now, so BuddyHR is free to use. Starting March 2018, the price will be $1 per active user per month.
Stay tuned — we're rolling out new features as we approach March.
now
360 Review
Absences
soon
now
Leave Approvals
Org Chart
now
soon
Resource Scheduling
Slack Bot
now
soon
Trello Integration
Dashboard
soon
now
Try BuddyHR now!
Now’s the best time to try BuddyHR and see how it makes team work easier and more fun.
Copyright BuddyHR, Inc., 2018.